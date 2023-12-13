Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 551,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 255,719 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

