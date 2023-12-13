Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $14.94. Livent shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 838,816 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

Get Livent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LTHM

Livent Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.