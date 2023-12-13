Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.25. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,520,969 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $891.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

