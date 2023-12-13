Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.93. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 44,849 shares changing hands.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
