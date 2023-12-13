MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,010,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,608,021 shares.The stock last traded at $399.02 and had previously closed at $381.79.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total transaction of $785,487.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

