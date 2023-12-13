Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.03. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 2,274,179 shares traded.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

