DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,205,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 3,822,357 shares.The stock last traded at $51.43 and had previously closed at $49.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in DocuSign by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,687,000 after buying an additional 140,248 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

