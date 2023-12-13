Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,179,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 3,429,056 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HTZ
Hertz Global Stock Down 4.9 %
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.