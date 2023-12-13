Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,179,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 3,429,056 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTZ

Hertz Global Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

About Hertz Global

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.