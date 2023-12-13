YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,255,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,537,214 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.43.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,437.3% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.