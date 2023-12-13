Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 213,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 320,068 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $19.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
