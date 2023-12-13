Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 213,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 320,068 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $19.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 102,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,087,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

