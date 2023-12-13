Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,407,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 8,458,304 shares.The stock last traded at $2.26 and had previously closed at $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $802.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bitfarms by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 718,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.