Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Brother Industries Price Performance

BRTHY opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.71. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

Brother Industries Company Profile

See Also

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

