Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Brother Industries Price Performance
BRTHY opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.71. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.
Brother Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brother Industries
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Construction activity suddenly booming, 3 stocks you can’t miss
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.