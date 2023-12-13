Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Barsele Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRSLF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Barsele Minerals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barsele Minerals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.