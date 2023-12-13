Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRSLF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

