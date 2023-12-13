Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Increases By 60.7%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Shares of BORUF opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $6.32.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
