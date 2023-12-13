Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Expands By 100.0%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Boral Stock Performance

Boral stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Boral has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.

