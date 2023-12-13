Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Expands By 100.0%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Boral Stock Performance
Boral stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Boral has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.57.
Boral Company Profile
