Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 62.0% in November

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the November 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 580.0 days.

Shares of BLHEF opened at $147.25 on Wednesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

