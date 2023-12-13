Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in November

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BICEY opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

