Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in November

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Société BIC Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BICEY opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.
About Société BIC
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Société BIC
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.