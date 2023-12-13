Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,765,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

