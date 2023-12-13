Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

