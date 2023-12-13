Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

EW opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,690 shares of company stock worth $9,037,427. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

