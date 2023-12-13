ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.29. ATI has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 70.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ATI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

