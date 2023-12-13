ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,385 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $1,794,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.62.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

