Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Masco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 235.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.