Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

