Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $80.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

