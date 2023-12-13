Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Woodward Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

