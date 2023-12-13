ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.90.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

ANSYS stock opened at $296.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.54.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

