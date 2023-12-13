PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

PagerDuty stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

