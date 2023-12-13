Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 58.75 ($0.74).

Several brokerages recently commented on LLOY. Barclays cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £67,371.30 ($84,573.56). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 46.25 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.36. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

