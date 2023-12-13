uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get uniQure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QURE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Trading Up 0.1 %

uniQure stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. uniQure has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $341.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.