Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $24.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.49. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,563 shares of company stock worth $265,501. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

