Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.43.

A number of research firms have commented on ASND. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $28,894,000.

ASND opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $127.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

