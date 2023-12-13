Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.43.
A number of research firms have commented on ASND. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
ASND opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $127.77.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
