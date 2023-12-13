Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 26,353 shares of company stock worth $1,711,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

