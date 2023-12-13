PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $894.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

