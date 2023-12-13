Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target at $155.40

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

