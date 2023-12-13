Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

ZETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162 in the last three months. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

