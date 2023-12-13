2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.42.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. Equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth about $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 2U by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 11.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 981,368 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $4,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

