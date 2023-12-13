The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.16.
AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,838,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 4,522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 342,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AAN opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
