Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $655.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.53.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

