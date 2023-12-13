Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

