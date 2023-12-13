Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Workiva by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after buying an additional 419,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after buying an additional 417,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

