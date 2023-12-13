Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.