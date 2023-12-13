Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CYCC stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.85.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
