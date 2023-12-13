Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 3.2 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $27.99.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

