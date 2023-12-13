Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

