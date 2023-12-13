Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.53.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
