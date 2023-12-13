Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
JVA stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What is a good dividend yield?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.