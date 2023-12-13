Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

