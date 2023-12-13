Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

SRT opened at $4.35 on Friday. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the first quarter worth $91,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

