StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Shares of FSFG opened at $15.26 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

