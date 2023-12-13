StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.58. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

