Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

