SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Recommended Stories

